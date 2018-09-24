THE CORUNNA HISTORICAL VILLAGE has seen many updates this summer, including a new roof on the New Haven Township Hall, as seen on Monday, Sept. 17. The old shingles were removed along with the original 1880s shakes. New sheeting has been put on, as well as fresh shingles and a ridge vent. According to a press release provided by Margaret Waters from the Friends of the Corunna Historical Village, the roof was replaced by Jimmy Bates and his crew. Waters shared that “it was a tedious job.”

Keves Concrete laid a cement sidewalk between the Christ Evangelical German Lutheran Church and the Webster Davis-Kribs house. Mauer Heating installed a new furnace in the Webster Davis-Kribs house and also made repairs to the other furnaces in the historic building.

The baby grand piano in the church was tuned by Rick Pearson. Landscaping was started around the building called the Curwood Fishing cabin, which is on the north side of the village. The Corunna Historical Society is collecting old (c.1920) fishing gear, such as rods, reels, tackle boxes, lures, clothing, etc., to outfit the interior of the cabin. If anyone is interested and they think they might have period appropriate items to donate, please contact the Corunna Historical Village.

Keith and Diane Johnson have worked to upgrade the village gardens and grounds. According to Waters, “They have done a marvelous job, and the village is delighted to have them volunteering for us. Don McCurdy has been mowing the grounds and is also a volunteer. Derald Cramner is a regular handyman volunteer. We can always use more help.”

Two more projects that are on the village project list include locating a leak in the Webster Davis-Kribs house roof that is causing the wood around the exterior doors to deteriorate. Another project involves replacing the rotten siding on the Spencer-Gould-Storrer house. That building also needs painting.

Jim Krabek has been working on the village caboose. Funds are needed to replace the entire interior.

“So far we have spent about $14,000 this year,” shared Waters. “These funds have come from our Friends of the Village. We are depleting these funds rather rapidly. Please consider joining the Friends of the Village and renewing your yearly memberships to help us. We are a self-supported entity in need of money and volunteers. Money put in donation jars, wedding rental money, and tour monies all go towards paying electricity, propane, ADT, and other general operating costs. Improvements and major upgrades come from the funds donated by the Friends of the Village.”

