THE CORUNNA HISTORICAL VILLAGE of Shiawassee County never stops amazing, and as many know, has been a popular holiday attraction for numerous years. Though there are group limits in place due to the pandemic and the village buildings will not be open to the public heading toward Christmas, the Friends of the Corunna Historical Village, along with volunteers, have been diligently working to light up the location in time for the holiday season.

A crew of seven to twelve, depending on the day, started decorating before Halloween this year. Volunteers from the Owosso VFW Post 9455 Auxiliary have also helped out this year. The exterior of the village buildings will be festive and cheerful – offering the public a great location to enjoy some holiday ambiance and a stroll.

Shown decorating the Spencer-Gould-Storrer house on Tuesday, Nov. 10 were Colleen Anders (at the base of the ladder), Brenden Welte (on the ladder), Margaret Waters, Dan Martin and Colleen Anders (on the porch).

The Spencer-Gould-Storrer house was built in 1840 and was one of the first frame houses constructed in Owosso. The structure was moved to the village in 1991. In 2020, the house was power washed and is now being primed to be repainted later.

This year, the Corunna Historical Village has seen a number of improvements, many provided in the spirit of volunteerism, including the painting of the Lemon School, bat removal from the Hopson-Hornak log home, restoration efforts on the Grand Trunk Western caboose and work on the church organ.

People interested in making donations to assist with ongoing maintenance and related costs, can send a check to Friends of the Village at 402 N. Shiawassee Street, Corunna, MI 48817.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)