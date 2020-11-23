THE CORUNNA HISTORICAL VILLAGE of Shiawassee County is always a popular stop for both out-of-area and local visitors. The Friends of the Corunna Historical Village have been involved in a number of village improvements in recent months, many of which have been implemented through community volunteers.

Tackling one recent project – the 1894 wood-sided Grand Trunk Western Caboose located along the northern edge of the village – Jim Krapek of Owosso has dedicated numerous hours to repairs. The Friends of the Corunna Historical Village supplied him with the needed primer and paint, but Krapek has donated his time and effort. Krapek has painted, added safety railings to the cement steps at both ends of the caboose, fixed the windows and added an overhang to the cupola. He has also painted the Grand Trunk Western maple leaf on the south side, which faces into the village. The orange paint is called Morencey Orange and is the traditional color for these cabooses.

Though the village buildings will not be open through Christmas this year due to the pandemic, commission members and volunteers have been extremely busy decorating the exterior of the historic structures – continuing the longtime holiday tradition for people to stop by and stroll through the village.

People interested in making donations to assist with maintenance and related costs, can send a check to Friends of the Village at 402 N. Shiawassee Street, Corunna, MI 48817.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)