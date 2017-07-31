THE CORUNNA HIGH MARCHING BAND has been holding band camp at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds in preparation for the upcoming school season. The 110-player band is working on a rock opera marching show, featuring music from both “Tommy” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” among others. The band is under the guidance of Craig Luft, who helped organize the effort to have the annual camp held at the fairgrounds on Hibbard Road.

Corunna students will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 24.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)