THE CORUNNA FFA Ag Issues team examined the effects of “Wind Turbines in Shiawassee County” at the FFA state convention. Shown (from left) are Luke Vudures, Caitlin Stone, Cassie Stone, Avi Jackson, Sara Hinojosa and Jeannine Bashant. (Courtesy Photo)

The Corunna FFA club traveled to Michigan State University recently, with a handful of members participating in various activities. Overall, four Corunna FFA teams competed, and the results were as follows.

Ben Butcher was first with a gold in Extemporaneous Public Speaking, and he will be advancing to national competition. Hanna Dutcher was fifth with a gold in Prepared Public Speaking; Raime Norton and Sarah Stickel were fifth with a gold in Demonstration on DIY hydroponic systems; and Jeannine Bashant, Sara Hinojosa, Cassie Stone, Caitlin Stone, Avi Jackson and Luke Vudures were fifth with a silver in Agricultural Issues on Wind Turbines in Shiawassee County.

In addition, the team had 16 members receive their Academic Excellence Award, six members receive their Outstanding Junior Award, and 10 members receive their State Degrees. Six members participated in the State FFA Band, one member participated in the State FFA Choir, and three members served as state delegates.

Lastly, Hanna Dutcher was slated and elected to serve as the 2017-2018 Michigan FFA State Vice President. “Overall, it was a very successful convention for all members of the Corunna FFA Chapter,” said Corunna FFA member Casie Forbush.