THE CORUNNA FFA was represented at the state FFA convention at MSU earlier in March by (from left) Avianna Jackson, Faith Butcher, Haylee Schneider, Lexi Bukovick, Drew Nickels, Lily Kadlec, Garret Andrejack, Amara Jackson, Abby Bannister, Breann Barker and Jessica Belen.

(Courtesy Photo)

The annual Michigan FFA Convention was held at Michigan State University from Wednesday, March 6 through Friday, March 8 and 11 Corunna FFA members were in attendance. Five of Corunna’s FFA members served as delegates, a responsibility that included touring the state capitol and voting for next year’s state officer team. The Corunna FFA delegates were Garret Andrejack, Lexi Bukovick, Lily Kadlec, Haylee Schneider and Amara Jackson.

Three members – Drew Nickels, Breann Barker and Abby Bannister – participated in the state FFA band and performed between and before sessions on the Wharton Center stage all three days.

Two members competed in the state level leadership contests. Jessica Belen participated in the Job Interview contest and earned a silver award and finished 9th in the state. Faith Butcher participated in Extemporaneous Public Speaking and earned a gold award and finished 4th in the state.

As a chapter, the Corunna FFA received a state-level gold award for their activities and community interactions over the past year.

Cameron Campbell earned his Academic Excellence Award; Lexi Buckovick, Garret Andrejack, Breann Barker, Abby Bannister, Jake Conklin and Elizabeth White earned their Outstanding Junior awards; and Joseph Lloyd, Briggs Stickel and Jessica Belen earned their state FFA degrees.

In addition, Benjamin Butcher served as the Michigan FFA State Treasurer for the 2018-2019 year and did a fantastic job presenting awards and his retiring address on the Wharton Center stage during convention.

Lastly, Avianna Jackson was elected by the state delegates to serve as the 2019-2020 Michigan FFA State Vice President.