THE CORUNNA FESTIVAL OF TREES started Friday, Dec. 7 at the Community Center in McCurdy Park. This annual event will continue for a second weekend through Sunday, Dec. 16 for those that may have missed out on the first weekend – or just might want to go for a second time.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Festival of Trees as is highlighted in this specially decorated tree (right). A large number of Christmas trees sponsored by local merchants and individually decorated by Corunna students, can be viewed in the Community Center.

Along with the Festival of Trees, the Corunna Historical Village was decked-out for the season in time for the weekend activities. Particularly lovely this year was the altar in the village church (Christ Evangelical German Lutheran Church) which includes poinsettias and white lights. Members of the Corunna Historical Village take approximately a month to adorn the village for the holiday season – so it is definitely worth checking out, even just to stroll through and enjoy the Christmas lights.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)