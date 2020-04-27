The administrators of the Corunna Education Foundation had to do some creative planning with their annual raffle drawing. President Mike Moore and Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal have worked on a plan to still have the raffle drawing as planned this Wednesday evening, April 29.

After working with the state of Michigan’s charitable game offices, the group was informed it had to either cancel or postpone the drawing, or have it on the same date, time and location that is on the license application. Also according to the gaming office, the Foundation needed to make the drawing available to all ticket purchasers. As a result, the gaming office is allowing organizations to hold a live stream of the drawing provided the link is made available to the ticket purchasers.

So the plan is to have Mr. Fattal, Corunna Athletic Director Jason Beldyga and Corunna Education Foundation President Mike Moore at the hall and live stream the drawing via Corunna Public Schools’ athletic social media page, “Corunna High School Athletics,” to the rest of the ticket purchasers (and the whole world, if they choose to tune in). The raffle drawing will begin around 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. A maximum of 300 tickets will be sold. Eight tickets will be chosen to win $100, in addition to having individual winners of $300, $400, $500, $600, $750 and $1,500.

A few tickets are still available for purchase, at $60 per ticket, until Monday, April 27. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Corunna Public Schools’ students. For more information, please contact John Fattal jfattal@corunna.k12.mi.us.