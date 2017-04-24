CHILDREN from all over Shiawassee County packed McCurdy Park in Corunna last Sunday for the Corunna Easter Egg Hunt. Temperatures were unseasonably warm, the sun was high in the sky, and most of the residual rain water had dried from the ground in time for the event. Children up to 6th-grade were allowed to participate in the hunt, with children separated into age groups. Additionally, as is customary at the Corunna Easter Egg Hunt, special needs students were given their own egg hunting area and were allowed to begin their search first. The Caledonia Township Fire Department initiated the Easter egg hunts by blowing the horn on the fire engine.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)