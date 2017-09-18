CORUNNA CHIROPRACTICE CENTRE, 211 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, celebrated the grand opening at its new location, which was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday, Sept. 8, organized by Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors. Holding the chamber’s oversized scissors is Dr. Harry Hadley, D.C., M.S. He was surrounded by staff, family, chamber ambassadors, and city officials.

Dr. Hadley bought Corunna Chiropractic Centre in October of 2016, but quickly outgrew the current space. The new location is bigger and Dr. Hadley completely designed and built the new office himself. The office has two massage therapists, Jennifer Smith and Maria Henry.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)