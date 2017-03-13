by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Corunna High School boys bowling team capped a stellar 2016-2017 season on March 3 by finishing second in the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament in Battle Creek. The five-some of Adrian Hall, Zach Reynolds, Doug Thoma, Javen Howes, and Sean Pavka entered the match play portion of the tournament seeded third, and the team then defeated Crosswell-Lexington 1,293-1,233 and Birch Run 1,092-1,064 before falling to Battle Creek Pennfield in the finals.

Additionally, Adrian Hall competed in the Division 3 individual state tournament the following day, March 4, in Battle Creek. Hall began the eight-person match play tournament seeded second, though he could not get past Battle Creek Pennfield’s James Ruoff, who went on to capture the state championship.