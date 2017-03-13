by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Corunna High School boys bowling team capped a stellar 2016-2017 season on March 3 by finishing second in the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament in Battle Creek. The five-some of Adrian Hall, Zach Reynolds, Doug Thoma, Javen Howes, and Sean Pavka entered the match play portion of the tournament seeded third, and the team then defeated Crosswell-Lexington 1,293-1,233 and Birch Run 1,092-1,064 before falling to Battle Creek Pennfield in the finals.

Additionally, Adrian Hall competed in the Division 3 individual state tournament the following day, March 4, in Battle Creek. Hall began the eight-person match play tournament seeded second, though he could not get past Battle Creek Pennfield’s James Ruoff, who went on to capture the state championship.

 

Corunna Boys Bowling Finishes Second In State was last modified: March 13th, 2017 by Karen Elford