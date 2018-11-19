Next year, the city of Corunna turns 150 years old. In celebration, events are being planned that will occur throughout 2019, such as historical displays; the Romance with Heirloom Silver event on February 12, which will offer a history of silverware and chocolate tasting; Little Mr. and Miss. Sesquicentennial King and Queen contests March 13 and April 10; a tribute band concert on July 3; an ice cream social; the Library Day Storybook Parade May 11; a vintage fashion show including bridal gowns on June 12; a 4th of July sesquicentennial celebration with a fireworks extravaganza, beard and mustache competitions and an expanded antique car show; and a Dynamic West Starlab Planetarium show on July 23. More events are being planned, so call Corunna City Hall, (989) 743-3650, for more information.

Organizers are gathering any historical pictures or papers featuring Corunna, including the 1969 centennial celebration, for historical displays. Items may be dropped off at Corunna City Hall during office hours.

Sesquicentennial celebration organizers are also now accepting sponsor donations for the various celebratory events. Those interested in more sponsorship information are asked to contact Merilee Lawson, mlawson@corunna-mi.gov.