by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

OWOSSO’S JAKE ACKLEY’S circus shot brought the Trojans to within four points of visiting Corunna, at 51-47, with 18 seconds left in the Jan. 30 game. Owosso hit several clutch shots to battle back from a six point deficit in the final minute of the game. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The rivalry between Corunna and Owosso sports teams was renewed on Monday, Jan. 30, with the Cavaliers’ boys and girls varsity basketball teams both emerging victorious against the Trojans. The raucous, bipartisan crowd inside the Owosso High School gymnasium was treated to a classic in the evening’s opening game, as the Corunna boys won a

hotly-contested 54-50 game that was not decided until the closing seconds. The Corunna girls then capped the evening with a decisive 47-32 victory.

The Owosso girls are coached by Teresa Graham and her assistant, Aimee Vondrasek. Ron Birchmeier and Larry Cole, his assistant, coach Corunna’s girls varsity team. John Buscemi is the coach of Corunna’s boys varsity team, and Jeff Klapko assists head coach Dave Owens for Owosso. The Corunna boys were led in scoring by Owen Walter with 19 points and Jaron VanFleteren with 17. Walter hit several key free throws to ice the game in the final 30 seconds, and VanFleteren led the team from his point guard position, hitting all 10 of his free throw opportunities.

Jordan Klapko was Owosso’s leading scorer with 17 points, followed by Drake Nover with 13, and Jake Ackley with 10. All three hit clutch shots in the fourth quarter to bring the Trojans back to within one point, at 51-50, with 10.8 seconds remaining in the game.