MEIJER AND PATSY LOU GMC Chevrolet are the two sponsors of this year’s Corunna 4th of July fireworks. Each company donated $5,000 to the event, with Meijer being a longtime donor, and Patsy Lou giving to the event for the second consecutive year. Patsy Lou gave $1,000 to the Corunna 4th of July celebration in 2016, and has decided to increase its donation this year. Shown recently in front of Riverbend Bowl are (from left) Meijer store director Susan Merkle, Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, and Patsy Lou salesman Alex Clark.

Merkle has worked with Meijer for 38 years, holding positions all over mid-Michigan. She has spent the past 11 years as the store director of the Caledonia Township store. She says she really enjoys the Shiawassee County community and her fellow employees, and she is happy Meijer is able to help the community come together for the annual firework show, which the company has been doing since the early to mid-1990s.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)