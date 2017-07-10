THE NUMBER OF ATTENDEES to the Corunna 4th of July Celebration at McCurdy Park, never seemed to waiver throughout the holiday on Tuesday, July 4. The above photo was taken in the early evening as people were positioning themselves for a good view of the fireworks.

Food vendors offered elephant ears, fries, tacos, and homemade lemonade to the crowds.

A few events held throughout the day included an enormous car show, a craft show, miniature golf, and an antique tractor show. A petting zoo was available for children.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)