THE MUCH ANTICIPATED Corunna 4th of July celebration will take place this Wednesday at McCurdy Park in Corunna, thanks in large part to the event’s two major sponsors, Meijer and the Elite VR Virtual Reality Arcade. Each company donated $5,000 to fund this year’s fireworks display, with Meijer continuing its tradition of sponsoring the Corunna fireworks that dates back to the 1990s, and Elite VR Arcade, a new business in Owosso, donating for the first time.

Despite these two companies’ generous donations, the cost of putting on the county’s premier fireworks display increases every year, so the city of Corunna is seeking a third major sponsor.

The sponsors recently joined Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge in front of Riverbend Bowl in Corunna for a photo. Shown in front of the giant fireworks banner are (from left) Meijer Store Director Susan Merkle and Mayor Kerridge, along with Sue Osika and Brooks Williamson of Elite VR.

The fireworks will begin at dusk on Wednesday, July 4, or shortly before 10 p.m., and will be launched from atop the sledding hill at McCurdy Park. The holiday festivities will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, with registration for the annual 5K run and walk. The race will commence at 8 a.m.

There is a full slate of activities scheduled to take place in McCurdy Park on Wednesday, including a pancake breakfast at the Community Center in McCurdy Park from 7 to 10:30 a.m., the Corunna 4th of July Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Firecracker Parade beginning at 11 a.m., among many other activities and events. The full schedule for the Corunna 4th of July celebration can be found inside this publication.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)