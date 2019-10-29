The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on Monday, Oct. 21:

Following an extensive independent investigation, which included interviews of 16 Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office employees, at least six citizens and other law enforcement agencies, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has terminated a corrections sergeant for violating her Oath of Office to the sheriff, at least four Sheriff’s Office orders regarding conduct and for being untruthful, disruptive to operations and disrespectful to the office of sheriff and to her co-workers.

The Sheriff’s Office is charged by law with duties and responsibilities that are critical to the safety and well-being of the citizens of the county. Employees are hired to help do those tasks as efficiently and effectively as possible. When the Sheriff’s Office learns that an employee has repeatedly said things and engaged in conduct on the job that detracts from the agency’s operations and violates the sworn oath to tell the truth, the employer must take action. Untruthful and disruptive conduct undermines the efficient operation of the Sheriff’s Office and the jail, and also undermines the public’s confidence in law enforcement activities. It is for all of these reasons that the sergeant’s employment was terminated, effective Oct. 21, 2019.