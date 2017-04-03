A Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday, April 8 at Rivals Taphouse & Grille, 2500 E. M-21, Corunna to benefit the Jackie Leone Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee is $40 per team of two players. Competitive and social divisions. Double elimination, cash prizes based on number of teams in each division. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will go directly to the Jackie Leone Memorial Scholarship Fund. The purpose of the fund is to award scholarships to Owosso and Corunna graduates with a preference given to those planning to study Journalism. English majors will also be considered.

Register with manager or bartender on duty at Rivals Taphouse & Grille or by calling (989) 720-3030.