CORKY ADAMS, the owner of Abiding In the Vine of Owosso, can be seen sharing a hug with Trisha Dezenski, the founder of The Healing Nest of Mid Michigan, on Monday, Dec. 4. Adams had just presented Trisha and The Healing Nest with a check for $14,882, which are the proceeds from Adams’ Glow Owosso Ice Queen campaign. As the 2nd-place finisher in the Ice Queen fundraising competition, Adams did not receive a crown. Dezenski and the other volunteers at The Healing Nest changed that on Dec. 4 by crowning Adams the “Queen of the Nest,” presenting her with a crown, a cape and red roses.

Following the presentation of the check and the crowning, Adams, Dezenski, Santa Claus and approximately 30 Healing Nest volunteers and clients enjoyed a catered meal of butternut squash soup and mandarin orange chicken salad, which was washed down with sparkling grape juice or champagne.

(Independent Photo/Karen Elford)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Healing Nest of Mid Michigan crowned Glow Owosso Ice Queen runner-up Corky Adams as “Queen of the Nest” on Monday, Dec. 4 during a luncheon at the nonprofit organization’s historic home in Corunna. Approximately 30 Healing Nest volunteers and clients gathered for the luncheon to celebrate Adams’ successful Ice Queen campaign, during which she raised $14,882 for the organization. She finished second in the Ice Queen fundraising competition, coming in only $.28 behind the winner, Joelle McGuire. In addition to receiving her crown, Adams presented The Healing Nest with a $14,882 check during the luncheon, and the group was also graced with an appearance from Santa.

The Healing Nest of Mid Michigan is a nonprofit organization that offers free services to women who are in active treatment for cancer. The group operates out of the historic Gale Family House, which was constructed in 1869 at 100 S. Norton St. in Corunna. Trisha and Chris Dezenski now own the expansive brick house, and Trisha has been operating her organization since 2011. The Healing Nest is completely volunteer-driven and offers services such as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, makeup consultation, hair styling and wig consultation, and Reiki and other energy-related work. Clients must obtain a permission slip from their physician before receiving services. A catered lunch is offered before or after treatments.

Since purchasing the house 18 years ago, Trisha and Chris have made many updates, including re-building the roof, replacing the copper gutters, and constructing a large deck on the west side of the home. They have also made improvements inside the house, though much of the décor and furniture match the age of the home. During the interior renovations, Trisha reports that she and her volunteers removed between seven and nine layers of wallpaper before re-painting. Entering the historic home is like stepping back into the 17th century, but in a good way. The built-in cabinets, doors, windows, flooring and elaborate woodwork have been preserved, adding to the house’s charm.

The organization is always looking for volunteers to assist with their signature hands-on pampering and to help facilitate fundraising efforts, among other responsibilities. Anyone interested in joining the team of volunteers can contact Teri Svarc by calling (989) 277-5396, or by emailing her at thehealingnest.org@gmail.com. Anyone interested in finding out about The Healing Nest’s upcoming fundraising activities and other events can become a member of the organization’s mailing list. To do this, individuals can visit www.thehealingnestofmidmichigan.org.

The Healing Nest will be hosting its Christmas Open House from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. The cost of admission is $10, and guests will have the opportunity to tour the historic Corunna home.