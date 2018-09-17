THE AMERICAN LEGION POST #57 on Mason Street in Owosso opened the doors on Tuesday, Sept. 11 to honor area first responders with a special cookout in respect to the 9/11 attacks 17 years ago. Koegel’s hot dogs, chips and other delicious items were offered as a commemorative “thank you” to first responders, retired and active, for their contributions in making the Shiawassee County community safe.

Gathered above were just a few of the first responders who attended the event and they include (from left) Ron Pearsall, Tim Chon, Steve Chapko, Collin Demankowski, Patrick Bradley, Scott Fletcher, John McKay and Gordon Settlemyre. Both Pearsall and Settlemyre are retired.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)