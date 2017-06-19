The 2nd Annual “Cookin’ Out with a Cop” event will be held Wednesday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in McCurdy Park, Corunna. Mayor Charles Kerridge will be the celebrity hot dog griller. The hot dogs will be free, along with chips, facepainting, music from NASH FM, and much more.

This event gives the community an opportunity to come hang out with local law enforcement in a fun, enjoyable atmosphere, all while stuffing themselves with free hot dogs. There will also be giveaways for the kids.

For more information, please contact Trooper Amy Belanger at (248) 444-1265.