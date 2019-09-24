THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY region’s top academically accomplished high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation. One of these students will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.

In order to assist them with their college selection, 32 of the nominees recently attended an overnight trip to the University of Michigan, where they met with admission officers, took a tour of the campus and stadium, attended a class and had the opportunity to spend time with students from the Shiawassee County area presently enrolled at the University of Michigan.

“We want to make sure the leaders and the best among local high school students seriously consider the University of Michigan for the next level of education,” said Foundation President Bruce Cook. “We are committed to the academic success of local students and to building partnerships with our public schools and our oldest public university.”

Each of the nominees will receive at least a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan from the Cook Family Foundation. In addition to these nominees, the Cook Family Foundation provides a scholarship to every local student who applies to the University of Michigan, is admitted and then enrolls.

If they apply and are admitted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the following students will be considered for the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship: Brandon Brozich from Byron; Chesaning students Julia Bishop, Emma Bohn, Shannon Glaser, Traci Martin, Lauren Mason, Katrina Pursche and Julia Skaryd; Corunna students Jaylee Carpenter, Gurleen Chauhan, Elizabeth Norris and Evan Roka; and Durand students Adrian Eggleston, Drew Jones, Jacob Lockhart and Haley Zdunic; Laingsburg students Anne Claus and Samuel Marshall.

As well as, Alina Stinson from Morrice; New Lothrop students Kerra Hinrichs and Chloe Krupp; Ovid-Elsie students Madeline Gavenda, Drew Ingraham, Shayne Loynes, Benjamin Maynard, Kaitlyn McGroarty, Ella Sheedlo and Ezra Valentine; Owosso students Mason Collard, Kathleen Dignan, Lynnae Gilman, Ashtyn Guru, Avery Peplinski, William Scrimger, Jorden Sowash and Hannah Walters; and Perry students Lindsey Bixler, Ryan O’Neill and Kyah Ribble.

Past recipients of the Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship have included Autumn Zwiernik from Laingsburg in 2019, Tyson Moore from Corunna in 2018, Elizabeth Hoornstra from Chesaning in 2017, Mitchell Lawrence from Byron in 2016, Nick Miller from Laingsburg in 2015, Nolan Wendling from New Lothrop in 2014, Emily Feuka from Perry in 2013, Sam Whaley from Perry in 2012, Adam Stewart from Laingsburg in 2011, Valerie Foster from Byron in 2010, Adam Dingens from Corunna in 2009, Randy Piper from Owosso in 2008, Dan Frechtling from Perry in 2007 and Kendra Frye of Owosso in 2006.

(Courtesy Photo)