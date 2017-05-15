ELIZABETH HOORNSTRA was honored Monday, May 8 with the 2017 Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship. This scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of Michigan. Hoornstra is the valedictorian of her class at Chesaning High School. Standing with her, before the dinner and ceremony, are her parents, John and Jennifer Hoornstra, her sister, Savannah, and Bruce Cook.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The Cook Family Foundation presented a total four-year value of over $272,000 in University of Michigan scholarships to students on Monday, May 8. A recognition dinner and ceremony was held at the Owosso Country Club on N. Chipman Rd. to honor the area scholars coming from seven different high schools, and including six class valedictorians, and three salutatorians.

Andrew Martin, Dean of the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts, was the featured speaker of the evening.

Elizabeth Hoornstra, of Chesaning High School, was awarded the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship; a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to U of M. Hoornstra is class secretary, treasurer of the National Honor Society, plays soccer, and participates in cross country. She has been involved in her community as a member of the Chesaning Chapter of Key Club International, and previously participated in Girl’s State in Lansing. She plans to major in social sciences or public health.

Hunter Glew, of Corunna High School, was granted the Donald Cook Scholarship; a four-year, $10,000 scholarship to U of M. Glew is Vice-President of both her class and the National Honor Society. She is passionate about dance, and is the captain of the varsity school dance team. Glew is also a long-term member of 4-H. She has served the community as both a tutor and a member of the Youth Advisory Council (YAC). She is going to major in Biopsychology Cognition and Neuroscience, and she is interested in the various research opportunities presented at U of M.

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO (SEDP) and U of M alum Justin Horvath offered the welcome and invocation at the event. Paul Cook presented the Donald Cook Scholarship to Glew, with Bruce and Jackie Cook presenting their scholarship to Hoornstra. Photographer Michael Jordan was on hand for formal photos.

In addition to the featured scholars, 17 other Cook Family Foundation scholarship awardees were honored that evening. They include Jessica Beattie (Perry), Lauryn Bishop (New Lothrop), Brayden Bitterman (New Lothrop), Dalton Brown (Owosso), Kaylynn Crawford (Corunna), Bradley Cronk (Perry), Destiny Crusan (Perry), Charity Cummings (Corunna), Jordan Goodrich (Byron), Paden Graham (Laingsburg), Usman Khan (Owosso), Sarah Landes (Owosso), Mathew Mignault (New Lothrop), Sarah Minnis (Chesaning), Noah Moeggenborg (Chesaning), Tyler Ruddy (Chesaning), and Riley Russell (Chesaning).