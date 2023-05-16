JONAH SMITH (center) received the Kuhlman Scholarship during the Cook Family Foundation scholarship reception on Monday, May 8. The Perry High School student can be seen prior to the event with (from left) his father, Paul Smith; scholarship namesakes, Paul and Kit Kuhlman and his mother, Stacy Smith.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The Cook Family Foundation scholarship reception was held Monday, May 8 at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts in Owosso. The celebration honored 54 students from the greater Shiawassee County area who were named Cook Family Foundation scholars this year. Each student has received a merit scholarship from the foundation ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 to attend the University of Michigan.

Cook Family Foundation Executive Director Tom Cook kicked off the event by introducing some of the more esteemed guests in attendance before passing the microphone to his brother, Paul Cook, the president of the foundation’s board of directors. Paul then honored their late father, Cook family patriarch Bruce Cook, who passed away in October at the age of 93 and a moment of silence was observed.

Receiving the prestigious Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship, a four-year, full-tuition scholarship, is Chesaning student Emily Smith. This is the 18th year that the Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship has been handed out. Emily is enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, where she plans to major in chemistry, biology and psychology, with the goal of working in the field of criminal investigation.

The evening’s other big winners included Kuhlman Scholarship recipient Jonah Smith, from Perry High School and the seven Donald Cook Scholarship recipients. Receiving the Donald Cook Scholarship are Tanner Cummings from Owosso High School; Zachary David from Durand High School; Abigail Dryer from Owosso school; Cassidy Flick from Perry High School; Payton Gutting,from Morrice High School; Mya LaMay from Owosso High School and Marisa Rose from Owosso High School.