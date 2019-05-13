AUTUMN ZWIERNIK, a graduate of Del Mar Academy in Costa Rica, was presented with the Bruce & Jacqueline Cook Scholarship on Tuesday, May 7 at the Owosso Country Club. Zwiernik can be seen with Bruce and Jackie on May 7, prior to the Cook Family Foundation U of M Scholarship Recognition Dinner.

Autumn has a remarkable combination of talent, drive, experience and intellectual promise, states a press release from the Cook Family Foundation. She spent her senior year studying abroad at Del Mar Academy, where she spent much of her time doing research on sea turtles and writing a research paper for MSU. She has participated in soccer and diving, and she served as a mentor for students in elementary school. Autumn is also a Girl Scout and participated in FFA.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

This fall, 20 young men and women from nine area high schools will receive scholarships to the University of Michigan (U of M) in Ann Arbor, thanks to the generosity of the Cook Family Foundation.

Laingsburg resident Autumn Zwiernik was awarded the Bruce & Jacqueline Cook Scholarship. This four-year full-tuition scholarship is funded separately from the foundation by its namesakes. Autumn is the daughter of Matthew Zwiernik and Denise Kay, and she is a graduate of Del Mar Academy in Costa Rica, where she has spent the last year developing her Spanish skills and doing research on sea turtles. She intends to pursue a science degree and study environmental issues at U of M.

The Donald Cook Scholarship was awarded to Olivia Graham, the Laingsburg High School valedictorian and the daughter of Troy and Shannon Graham. She has been either president or vice president of her class for the last four years, and she is the president of the Michigan Congregational Youth Council. Olivia will investigate a major in political science, women’s studies or public health.

The Donald Cook Scholarship is awarded by the University of Michigan to a student attending the U of M College of Literature, Science and the Arts and provides $5,000 per year for four years at U of M. It has been financially supported by the Cook Family Foundation in recognition of the foundation’s founder.

The special guest speaker for the Cook Family Foundation U of M Scholarship Recognition Dinner on Tuesday, May 7 was the U of M Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, Kendra Ishop.

Of the 20 scholarship recipients, six of them are valedictorians of their class. Scholarship winners were Lillian Keesler and Timothy Marvin from Byron High School; Weston Wendling from Chesaning High School; Charlie Bruckman Benjamin Jacobs and Jacob Johnson from Corunna; Malinda Barbario, Olivia Graham, Zachary Koonter and Autumn Zwiernik from Laingsburg High School; Rhianna Lucas from Morrice High School; Garrett Birchmeier, Caitlyn Bluff and Charles Weber from New Lothrop High School; Haley Hilgendorf and Jakob Loynes from Ovid-Elsie High School; Abigail Christian, Taylor Estes and Moran Louch from Owosso High School; and Ella Fisher from Perry High School.