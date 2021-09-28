The city of Owosso voted approval on a contract amendment for Bentley Park tennis court resurfacing and other improvements during the meeting on Monday, Sept. 20. The amendment increases the contract with McKearney Asphalt & Sealing of Lansing by $2,800.

In August, the city approved the original contract in the amount of $56,950 for improvements to include “repairing and repainting the two existing tennis courts at Bentley Park and adding two new pickelball courts.”

The additional amount allows for pickelball posts and nets. A city memorandum offers that staff was going to purchase the posts and nets from a supplier, but the items have been out-of-stock, so the city moved ahead with the amendment.

Additional services will come out of the parks millage fund. The project should be completed by the end of October.