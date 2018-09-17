THE INTERSECTION OF GOULD AND MONROE STREETS in Owosso is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Construction was completed a few days ago. The Industrial Park Connector Project, as it has been referred to, included road rehabilitation work on McMillan from Monroe to Gould streets in the southeastern part of Owosso.

In July, Glen Chinavare, public utilities director, had estimated work would be completed in September – and it was.

The public should note that stop signs have been changed so that traffic heading east or west on Monroe Street must stop. Traffic entering Monroe Street from Gould Street does not have to stop.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)