BAKER COLLEGE has announced that it will be consolidating its Flint campus operations into its Owosso campus operations in the coming years. Baker College is an accredited, private, not-for-profit college founded in 1911. The college has eight campuses, as of January 2019, located in Allen Park, Auburn Hills, Cadillac, Clinton Township, Flint, Jackson, Muskegon and Owosso. The student center on Baker College’s Owosso campus can be seen in the above photo, on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

When reached for comment regarding the rumored consolidation, Baker College responded with the following statement:

Baker College’s Flint operations will consolidate with Baker College’s Owosso operations and consolidate its Southeast Michigan operations into a new, state-of-the-art, flagship campus in Metro Detroit.

A thoughtful plan, with a nearly two-year strategic timeline is underway to consolidate Baker College’s Flint, Allen Park, Auburn Hills and Clinton Township locations. Baker College will continue to offer courses at these locations through August 2020.

Brick-and-mortar campuses are not obsolete but evolving. By consolidating Flint with Owosso and the metro Detroit campuses into a proposed central location, we will be able to combine resources and student bodies, resulting in a more focused, streamlined enterprise for the next century.

Baker recognizes these changes come with challenges and did not easily arrive at the decision to consolidate its campuses. Baker College is grateful to all of the communities it has called home, especially Flint, and will make every effort to ensure a smooth transition for all those affected. For students impacted by the consolidation, Baker College will be offering generous scholarship packages to support the completion of their educational pursuits.

We look forward to being able to continue serving all of our students, and will be keeping our faculty, students and the community engaged and informed throughout this process.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)