Hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and others hoping to make their property more attractive to wildlife should mark Saturday, Feb. 23 on their calendars. That is the date the Shiawassee Conservation District (SCD) will host its wildlife habitat workshop.

Partnering with the Shiawassee River Branch Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA), the SCD’s workshop will include a range of topics focused on enhancing wildlife habitat.

Guest speakers will include: conservation officer Katie Stawara of the Michigan DNR, who will give an update on the laws and regulations that affect hunting and fishing in Shiawassee County; Michigan DNR wildlife biologist Chad Fedewa, who will discuss chronic wasting disease and what you can do to help control its spread; USDA-NRCS biologist Jim Marshall, who will discuss creating and maintaining wildlife pollinator habitat to benefit numerous wildlife species; and SCD invasive species technician Chris Worst, who will discuss various invasive plant and animal species which affect wildlife habitat in Shiawassee County.

“We’re happy to partner with QDMA to bring wildlife experts to Shiawassee County,” said SCD Board Director Josh Crambell. “Learning how to create and maintain quality habitat is good for deer, and good for the land.”

The wildlife habitat workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Shiawassee Conservation Association, 4247 M-52 in Owosso. There is no cost to attend, and lunch will be included. Call the Shiawassee Conservation District at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3, by Thursday, Feb. 14 to RSVP.