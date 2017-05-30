Congressman John Moolenaar spoke at the Chamber’s Topics@Twelve on Tuesday, May 30 (today). The event was held at the Corunna Community Center.

“We’re a country that values civility and our veterans make that possible,” Moolenaar briefly discussed yesterday’s observation of Memorial Day.

A number of area citizens asked questions regarding healthcare, medicaid cuts, assisted living concerns, and more.

Watch for more on this event in your weekend Independent.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)