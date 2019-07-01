ROCK HUNTING, SIDEWALK CHALK and the Owosso Fountain were part of the preschool excursion enjoyed by these kids from the Congregational Child Development Center (CCDC) on Tuesday morning, June 25. The lively youngsters in the three and four-day summer school program were thoroughly enjoying some summer sun in the fountain park along Ball Street. The active group was joined by instructors Emily Hall, Monica Bernat, Michaela Bowman and Hayley Nichols. Another instructor, Macayla Davis, was in attendance, but isn’t shown.

CCDC is located in the rear of the First Congregational Church on N. Washington Street. Summer field trips around Owosso are planned weekly.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)