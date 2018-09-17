CONES WITH A COP was a rousing success on Tuesday, Sept. 11, as hordes of children and their families flooded Prescott’s Cone Zone in Owosso to take part in this free community outreach event organized by the Michigan State Police, Owosso Public Safety, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the Corunna Police Department. The line for free ice cream cones stretched nearly to the road throughout much of the collaborative event, and even Mother Nature cooperated with mid-70-degree temperatures and sunshine, after a string of chillier, autumn-esque days.

In addition to free ice cream cones, youngsters also walked away from Cones With a Cop with free coloring books, stickers, badges, tattoos, wristbands and other complimentary police-themed items. And for some, like 5-year-old Cash Schneider of Chesaning, the experience was all about spending time with his heroes in blue. Cash came dressed to impress in a full police uniform, but unfortunately, his parents made him leave his miniature motorized police cruiser at home.

Cash can be seen with Corunna officer Dave Stone on Sept. 11, and the new buddies were joined by (from left) Dominick Wedding, 13; Elizabeth Floria, 4; Chloe Adamski, 10; and Brayden Wedding, 4.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)