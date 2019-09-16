CONES WITH A COP, an end-of-summer celebration involving dozens of happy kids and lots of free ice cream, was held at Prescott’s Cone Zone on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Officers from throughout most of Shiawassee County, including the Michigan State Police, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Owosso and Corunna, gathered at the popular ice cream location on the corner of Water and Mason streets on the muggy afternoon to meet with children, community members and enjoy a summer treat.

Any person under 18 received a free ice cream cone.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)