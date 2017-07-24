Allie Louise

Nelson-House Funeral Homes is excited to present a benefit concert in support of the Shiawassee Hope and the Child Advocacy Center. On Saturday, August 19, Nashville country recording artist, Allie Louise, along with special guest, The Jack Clarkson Band, will be performing from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Owosso Amphitheater.

The event will be open to the public, children are welcome, and a $5 suggested donation will be accepted at the door. There will be concessions available. All of the proceeds will benefit the missions of the Shiawassee Hope and the Child Advocacy Center.

Allie Louise is a songwriter and musician who resides in Rochester Hills. Allie has performed shows in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, setting the stage for the likes of Frankie Ballard, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, Josh Turner, and Austin Webb. She started her career at age 13, performing at venues like the Detroit Downtown Hoedown, and opening for artists like Cole Swindell and Frankie Ballard at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grille. Three of her originals, “It’s Gettin’ Old,” “Perfect Storm,” and “Stilettos,” have been released nationally, and all charted on Music Row. Allie has been on multiple radio tours around the country promoting her originals, including Detroit’s own 99.5 WYCD.

Since 1980, The Jack Clarkson Band has performed at over 4,000 events. Their lead-in performances have included several artists in the rock and roll, country, and bluegrass halls of fame. With guitar, keyboards, bass, saxophone, drums, violin, mandolin, and using highly experienced studio musicians, they are able to cover a vast range of material.

“The Child Advocacy Center and Shiawassee Hope are very excited to welcome these talented artists to our community. We are extremely grateful for Nelson-House Funeral Homes, as this would not have been possible without them,” says Ellen Lynch, executive director for the Child Advocacy Center.

The Child Advocacy Center focuses on providing healing to families and victims of child abuse, and also prevention and education in the community. Shiawassee Hope was founded in 2012 and their mission is to help people in poverty build hope, skills, and motivation for improving their lives. They are focused on creating a community that empowers people to live creative, productive, and hopeful lives.