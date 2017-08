THE JACK CLARKSON BAND performed early in the evening on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Owosso Amphitheater for the Concert with a Cause event. Hosted by Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Concert with a Cause was a fundraising event with proceeds going to help both the Child Advocacy Center and Shiawassee Hope.

The popular band has been performing since 1980 at over 4,000 events.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)