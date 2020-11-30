The Community District Library (CDL) is excited to announce the availability of their new intuitive mobile app, Valcat. Available for iOS and Android, this app makes it easier than ever to use the library.

Valcat makes it easy to digitally browse the libraries’ collections, get details on items, make a selection or place a hold for later pickup, and even renew items previously checked out. eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital movies and music can be checked out, too, with the touch of a button. The app’s location finder lets patrons find the location and operating hours of the nearest library location. Easy account management is built-in too, including the ability to place and renew holds, and for families, patrons can link together digital library cards to easily manage multiple accounts.

“The new Valcat app provides users with a quick, simple and easy way to access their local public library. It enhances the services we already offer by simplifying requesting and borrowing materials with the touch of a button,” states CDL director Jami Cromley.

“Another great feature is you can search and view our digital content directly from the app which eliminates toggling back and forth between the Libby and Hoopla apps where our digital materials are.” says Cathy Cramner, Corunna branch manager. “We are excited to provide this new service for patrons that use mobile devices.”

Anyone interested in downloading the new app can search for Valcat in their app store today. For assistance downloading the app, please contact the library and a staff member will be happy to provide assistance.