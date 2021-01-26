THE SEVEN BRANCHES of the Community District Library (CDL) now have Wonderbook Read-Alongs available for preschoolers through early chapter book readers. The Wonderbook features a hardcover book with a ready-to-play audiobook contained inside. Children can listen and read along and then switch to learning mode for fun narrator-led questions about the story.

“Studies show that hearing and seeing words at the same time can improve reading success. Read-along books can give kids an advantage with vocabulary development, phonics and reading comprehension,” says CDL Director Jami Cromley.

The audiobooks were made possible through a grant from the Mideastern Michigan Library Cooperative.

For a complete list of titles available at the CDL branches, patrons can search Wonderbook on the library’s catalog app Valcat or by visiting www.mycdl.org and clicking “Find An Item.”

The CDL has branches in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop and Perry. All branches are currently open normal operating hours.

Patron Lynette Bailey can be seen preparing to read along with one of the new Wonderbook audiobooks now available at the CDL branches.

(Courtesy Photo)