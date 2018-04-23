EVERY KITTEN DESERVES to be a princess. Unfortunately, almost half of kittens born outdoors die from disease, exposure, predators or parasites before their first year. Eleanor is one of the lucky ones. She and her sister Lyla were ill and in danger, but are now being fostered, and according to the Community Cats of Owosso organization, will soon be ready for their forever homes.

Preventing unwanted kittens is the main goal for Community Cats of Owosso, which promotes TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) as a way to assist people with their un-neutered cats. These include barn cats, community cats and pets. As part of that commitment, Community Cats sponsors two spay/neuter dates each month. Vernon hosts the event on the first Monday of each month, and Owosso hosts on the second Thursday of each month through November.

Cats generally range in price from $25 to $40. Costs may be reduced even more for multiple cats. If moms are fixed at the same time as their babies, babies are only $10 each. Kittens can be fixed when they are at least eight weeks old and weigh at least two pounds. Appointments can be made by calling All About Animals in Warren, (586) 879-1745. This is a grant-funded clinic, allowing it to greatly reduce the cost of spay/neutering. A transport van is brought to the sites to transport cats to and from the All About Animals clinic, and cats are returned the next morning.

Community Cats of Owosso can provide traps, carriers and other support if needed. Persons can contact Community Cats via email, ccofowosso@gmail.com, or by calling (989) 723-0064. Donations to the organization are tax deductible and always welcome. They can be sent to P.O. Box 8, Owosso, MI 48867, or dropped off at Owosso City Hall.

(Courtesy Photo)