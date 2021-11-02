Community Cats of Owosso is hosting a chili dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5 at the Owosso VFW Hall. The public is invited.

Tickets at the door are $8 each or free for kids five and under. The fun event will include raffles, a silent auction, a bake sale and delicious chili. Take-out will be available.

All proceeds will go toward supporting ongoing Community Cats of Owosso efforts. Community Cats is organized to manage a healthy feral cat population in the area through a trap, neuter, return program.

Like with humans, the pandemic has not been kind to either the feral or domestic cat population, so the group welcomes help from others: through donations, volunteerism or people looking to adopt.

For more information on Community Cats of Owosso, please text (517) 303-1180.

The Owosso VFW Hall is located at 519 S. Chipman St., Owosso.