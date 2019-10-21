Community Cats of Owosso (CCoO) is hosting a Shelter Make It/Take It Workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 in the lower level of Owosso City Hall. Materials, directions and help will be available. Please bring a serrated knife, if possible. Volunteers to help set up or clean up would be appreciated, as well.

The shelters that will be created will help provide the feral cat population during the harsh winter weather. The idea is that people can come, make a cat shelter and take that shelter with them to place on their property – allowing for neighboring cats to escape bad weather.

CCoO is also holding a kitten adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Owosso Armory. Kittens are fixed, vaccinated and seeking loving families. Kittens are $50 each or two for $80.

CCoC was formed in response to the stray/feral cat problem in the area with the mission to maintain a healthy feral cat population by eliminated unnecessary litters of kittens through a spay/neuter program. Healthy, well-adjusted and socialized cats and kittens are adopted out.