Capital Area Community Services (CACS) is currently taking applications for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program by phone. This program provides food, on a monthly basis, to low-income residents of Shiawassee County who are 60 years of age and older.

Persons 60 years of age and older must meet the 130 percent Poverty Index to participate. For a one-person household, the maximum annual income is $16,588, a two-person household can have a total annual household income of $22,412 and a three-person household can have a total income of $28,236. For each additional family member, add $5,824 to the total annual household income.

As it stands now, pick-up will be drive-thru only on the first day, Tuesday, May 5. Participants will begin on Corunna Avenue, drive to the ramp area (there may be a line – stay in the car). Please have ID ready and in-hand for verification. Each person’s name will be checked off at the back of the building, where food will be loaded into vehicles. Recipients will then drive out the back driveway. This will be a one-way drive-thru. At no point will anyone have to leave their vehicle. This process is being put into place to protect food recipients and CACS staff.

Distribution for Shiawassee County will be Tuesday, May 5 through Friday, May 15. Seniors who have not already designated a person to pick up their food are asked to please call the CACS office at (989) 723-3115 to let them know the name of their designated pick-up person. Anyone not yet registered is asked to please call the office to pre-register.

CACS is open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m., and the Shiawassee County office is located at 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso.