Capital Area Community Services is taking application for its Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), which provides nutritious food, on a monthly basis, to low-income residents of Shiawassee County who are 60 years of age or above.

Individuals may be eligible if they are 60 years of age or older, are residents of Shiawassee County and meet program guidelines (130 percent Federal Poverty Guidelines). For a one-person household, the maximum annual income is $15,782. For a two-person household, the maximum annual income is $21,398. For a three-person household, the maximum annual income is $27,014. To calculate the maximum income guidelines for households containing more than three individuals, add $5,616 for each additional member.

Distribution for Shiawassee County will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at Capital Area Community Services, 1845 Corunna Ave. in Owosso. Anyone with questions can call (989) 723-3115.