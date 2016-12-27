Capital Area Community Services, Inc. is taking applications for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. This program provides nutritious food, on a monthly basis to low-income residents of Shiawassee County who are 60 years of age or above.

Persons sixty years of age or older (130 percent federal poverty guidelines) may be eligible. To qualify, individuals must live in Shiawassee County and meet program guidelines. Family size guidelines are for a family of one – $15,444, family of two – $20,826, for a family of three – $26,208 and for each individual member add $5,408.

Distribution will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St., in Perry from 10 to 11 a.m. Another location will be at the Durand Eagle’s Club, 5230 S. New Lothrop Rd., in Durand also on Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Then starting from Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 13 at the Capital Area Community Services, 1845 Corunna Ave., in Owosso from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 until 4 p.m.

For any questions or more information, interested persons may call (989) 723-3115.