Following a week of committee meetings, including a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to discuss controversial American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding, the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners met on Thursday in the Surbeck Building for the regular monthly meeting.

The major public interest in the meeting, expressed in earlier meetings, was an item giving additional bonus money to county employees using ARPA funds. Commissioners voted 4 to 3 to give department heads and a group referenced as middle management a $5,000 bonus. Lower-tiered employees, those that had previously received bonuses of various lesser amounts, were given $1,000 additionally.

Department heads in the new $5,000 bracket include Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Tim Hill, County Health Director Larry Johnson and Finance Director Tracy Bublitz. The eight employees labeled middle management will also receive $5,000. Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs has publically declined further bonuses, following when he had initially received the first bonus after the problematic July 15 vote, though that sum has since been returned. Elected officials will not receive bonuses connected to the new vote.

The ARPA item drew public interest due to the July 15 vote where commissioners decided to give themselves, along with other county officials/employees, portions of the ARPA funding, following a red-flagged closed session portion of that meeting that remains legally uncertain. The July vote saw then chair Jeremy Root (R-Dist. 5) receiving $25,000. Boggs has since shared that elected officials have returned all of the money.

After the July 15 vote, Shiawassee County prosecutor Scott Koerner stated the commissioner payments were unconstitutional. A Genesee County judge also ordered all county employees receiving amounts of $5,000 or more to return those funds. Nichole Ruggiero was responsible for the county suit held in Genesee County. Just prior to the Wednesday, Sept. 22 special meeting, Ruggiero’s lawyer, Civil Attorney Philip Ellison, served related legal papers to commissioners Cindy Garber (Dist. 6), Gary Holzhausen (R-Dist. 3) and John Plowman (R-Dist. 7) in pending litigation. Former chair Jeremy Root is included in the lawsuit, as well.

Commissioners voting against the new bonus pay item included Marlene Webster (R-Dist. 1), Brandon Marks (R-Dist. 4) and Cindy Garber (R-Dist. 6). Webster has argued a number of times that she preferred offering county employees an equal bonus payout. The new vote does not offer an equal payout. The rest of the county employees will receive an additional $1,000 each, but having received various amounts initially, the amounts will differ. Webster strongly suggested that all employees receive an even $2,500 and that the commissioners would adjust payouts accordingly based on what employees had initially received.

Earlier in the week, Webster had explained she thought the uneven distribution caused difficulties in the workplace, considering that many frontline workers were given far less than their superiors.

Early on during the regular meeting on Thursday, Webster and new chair Greg Brodeur (R-Dist. 2) had suggested adding an item to the meeting agenda allowing the Shiawassee County Election Commission access to the county attorney during the recall process. The motion failed with commissioners Holzhausen, Root, Garber, Marks and Plowman voting against the item, though three of those voting (Root, Garber and Plowman) are all listed in the ensuing recall – and have since appealed.

Some of the other items approved during the Thursday meeting include a contract with Canteen Services to provide assorted jail food services, phase one of the jail roof repair in the amount of $253,620.07, a short-term continuation of services with Braun Kendrick for county corporate counsel and authorizing the hiring of a new circuit court deputy clerk. The commissioners also approved a sidewalk repair adjoining the Surbeck Building in Corunna for $23,097.

The full meeting can be viewed via YouTube.