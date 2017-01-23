NEWLY-ELECTED Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole gave the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, along with various local media entities, tours of the Shiawassee County Jail recently to highlight just how bad conditions have deteriorated in the 50-plus year-old building. Built in 1963, the jail has been renovated twice, once in 1983 and again in 1988, but has not seen a large-scale renovation since. Sheriff BeGole said the Shiawassee County Buildings & Grounds workers spend roughly 60 percent of their time keeping the jail up and running, and he does not want the commissioners or the public to be surprised by all the improvements that are going to need to be made.

Of the building’s many issues, BeGole expressed his concern over the heating during the tour. Several jail cells had dropped to 55 degrees recently, which has led to the windows within the jail being boarded up. In addition to making sure the inmates and corrections deputies have reasonable living and working conditions, “It’s not just the inmates who have to deal with the poor conditions, but it is also affects the workers here, too” BeGole said, “Having to board over the windows means we don’t have proper daylight being let in, and the ventilation is bad. It is bad working conditions, and if you have family members living (or working) here you certainly would not want them subjected to these conditions.” (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)