by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners have set a public hearing for Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. to discuss expanding the Road Commission Board from three to five members. The hearing will be held in the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna.

The commissioners discussed setting a public hearing during their Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and excluding Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, the commissioners agreed that input from the public was necessary. Provided the decision to expand the board wins approval, establishing representative districts for the Road Commission Board members will also be discussed, a move Commissioner Brandon Marks said “would add a layer of accountability and transparency.”

“I hope anyone from the public, good or bad, government officials, good or bad, the road commission, the director, their union rep, whatever comments they have, I hope they show up and can be a part of the discussion,” Commissioner Dan McMaster shared on Aug. 14. “If we’re going to do it, let’s make it worthwhile and make sure everyone is here so we can get some good input from everybody.”

McMaster went on to add, “If people feel disenfranchised, have them bring their facts and figures. Provide us with some documentation that shows why you have this position and why there needs to be a change.”