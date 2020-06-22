THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday, June 11 to form a three-person committee for the purpose of formally interviewing and negotiating with Dr. Brian Boggs for the permanent county coordinator position. Dr. Boggs was hired on Thursday, April 16 on an interim basis to replace Mike Herendeen, who had served as the county’s part-time coordinator since Feb. 26, 2018. The part-time coordinator position was posted on the county’s website from mid-May through the first week of June, and Dr. Boggs was the only person to apply.

While the Board of Commissioners did not formally name the three members of the negotiating committee or set a deadline for the decision, the committee would presumably be comprised of board chair Jeremy Root, vice-chair Brandon Marks and Finance & Administration Committee chair John Plowman.

Dr. Boggs has served as a member of the Durand City Council since 2003, and as pro tem from 2005 to 2007 and from 2016 to present. Outside of his political and government work, Dr. Boggs teaches courses on governmental bureaucracy and local, county and state government at Michigan State University, as well as rhetoric, critical writing, public policy and educational law courses at the University of Michigan-Flint.

As the interim part-time county coordinator, Dr. Boggs inherited Herendeen’s compensation package: a yearly salary of $69,000 – prorated – with no benefits, for 30 hours per week.

Dr. Brian Boggs (left) can be seen walking in the 2018 Railroad Days parade in Durand with commissioners Brandon Marks and Jeremy Root (right).

(Independent File Photo/Graham Sturgeon)