The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved the $18,000 purchase of an aerial drone system from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office during the Thursday, Feb. 11 regular board meeting in Corunna. The vote was 6 to 1 with Commissioner Brandon Marks (R-Dist. 4) the no vote.

Shiawassee County Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Jeff Weiss stated the DJI Matrice Unmanned Aerial System, purchased in part with Homeland Security Grant funding already in place, “is a very good system. We’re getting quite a value.” The purchase includes the airframe, cameras, eight batteries, two controls and miscellaneous equipment. Weiss estimated the purchase to be worth roughly $25,000 in total. “We’re getting it at a way reduced price,” he said, also mentioning he had been involved with the purchase of the equipment when he had previously worked for Ingham County.

The drone will be utilized by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, mostly for search and rescue. Drones are often used to monitor fires and accidents, as well.

Along with the purchase of the drone system, the Sheriff’s Office amended its privacy policy to meet current standards used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Michigan State Police.

Weiss also shared Ingham County was selling the drone equipment because they were in the process of updating to something even more high-tech and had the extra Homeland Security Grant funding to do so, based on county population differences.

In 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration allowed the Michigan State Police to utilize drones for law enforcement purposes – with the MSP becoming the first in the country allowed to use drones statewide. In the last few years, drones had become more commonplace in law enforcement.