Oktoberfest, presented by Fortitude Outdoor Fitness & Venue, returns for two days on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12. Organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC), Oktoberfest will take place in a large tent (The Biergarten) in the parking lot of Exchange and Water streets in downtown Owosso. Family events will continue on to Ball and Exchange streets.

SRCC President/CEO Jeff Deason stated, “The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce created Oktoberfest to celebrate the spirit of friendship and to honor Shiawassee County’s heritage and agricultural traditions. With many community partners, we are planning a festive fall celebration and invite all residents to join in the fun. Our thanks to Fortitude for being our 2019 presenting sponsor of Oktoberfest.”

Returning this year will be authentic German food served in The Biergarten. From a German butchery near Munich, Oktoberfest has received permission to use a 200-year-old family recipe for traditional German bratwurst. The secret recipe has been tested and perfected by Willi’s Sausage Co. of Frankenmuth.

The “Beer Run” 5K walk/run will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. There will also be a Likewater Crossfit Competition at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday on The Armory lawn, there will be free children’s activities including make and take pumpkin painting, a bounce house and pumpkin bowling with prizes.

The Shiawassee Family YMCA will hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, and, new this year will be a Corn Hole Tournament beginning at noon on Saturday in The Biergarten.

Friday evening’s music line-up will be Lenny Gomulka and The Chicago Push Band alternating with the The Polka Riot. Friday will also feature authentic “Schuhplattler” dancers.

On Saturday, Oktoberfest will welcome the 35-piece German band, EinProsit. The band will be playing from noon to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, The Biergarten will feature “Happy Hour” from 1 to 3 p.m. with buy one, get one free admission. At 2 p.m. polka music will begin with the international touring and 12-time Grammy nominee Lenny Gomulka and the Chicago Push Band from Massachusetts. The Chicago Push band will alternate with New Brass Express of the Ubly area. Both six-piece bands will play until 8 p.m.

Rocktoberfest will kick into high gear at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 featuring the ‘80s and ‘90s cover band Bachelors Since Breakfast. Rock music goes until midnight when The Biergarten officially closes.

Saturday night activities feature “Masskrugstemmen” or the beer stein holding contest at 8:15 p.m. At approximately 8:45 p.m., local weightlifter Casey Lambert will attempt a Guinness World Record for “most weight squatted overhead in one minute.” The record was originally set in 2017 for 4,042 pounds. Lambert will be attempting to go for 5,000 pounds by completing 33 reps with a 154.32-pound barbell in one minute.

Admission to the Biergarten is $10 per day or $15 for a weekend armband. Designated drivers will be provided with free admission and a special armband for complimentary nonalcoholic beverages. For a detailed schedule of events, visit www.oktoberfestinowosso.org.