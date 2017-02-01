Coming soon to the Lebowsky Center in Owosso is the presentation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s is the irresistible family story about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. The biblical saga of Joseph, his eleven brothers, and his coat of many colors comes to vibrant life in this delightful musical parable. Set to an engaging cornucopia of musical styles, from country-western and calypso to bubblegum pop and rock ‘n’ roll, this Old Testament tale emerges both timely and timeless.

Showtimes will be on the weekends of Feb 24 to 26 and March 3 to 5. The show is sponsored by Owosso Graphic Arts and Sagelink Credit Union. For times and tickets, visit www.owossoplayers.com.